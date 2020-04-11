Blast from the past: When Sridevi refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan for THIS reason

It may sound strange but late actress Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan had worked together in only three movies. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Late actress still continues to rule our hearts owing to her stellar performances in movies and utter beauty. She was one of the leading actresses of the film industry during the 1980s and 1990s. Her sudden demise in 2018 came as a shock for everyone and her absence is still felt in B-town. Just like Sridevi, Bollywood’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his career at the same time when she was basking with inevitable success.

However, the shocking part here is that despite being very popular during that period, the two actors worked together in only three movies namely Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta, and Khuda Gawah. Well, of course, Big B did a cameo role later in Sridevi’s critically acclaimed movie English Vinglish that was released in the year 2012. But what do you think must be the reason behind Sridevi not signing any more movies with the superstar? Well, the reason is not what you might be thinking about. So what happened is Sridevi never wanted to repeat her roles because of which she rejected many movies at that time.

Moreover, she wanted her character to be as strong as her male counterpart in the movies. At that time, many filmmakers even feared to approach the actress as she was known to have rejected multiple projects because of the aforesaid reasons. The same thing happened in Shashi Kapoor’s movie Ajooba for which Sridevi was approached to star as the lead actress opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, the actress refused to be a part of the movie stating that she did not like the role as such. This role was later entitled to Dimple Kapadia, another popular actress of the Bollywood film industry.

Surprisingly, Sridevi did appear in a movie with Amitabh Bachchan later in the 1990s which was Khuda Gawah. The actress had, however, rejected many movies during that era one of which is the Anil Kapoor starrer Beta. We all know that played the female lead in this movie later on which was declared a hit at the box office. Sridevi had rejected the role for the same stating that she had already done multiple movies with Anil Kapoor and that she does not want to repeat her roles. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi maintained a good rapport with each other despite not starring in any more films together.

When Big B got the heartbreaking news of Sridevi’s demise, he and canceled the shooting for their movie 102 not out. We all remember Amitabh Bachchan revealing his anxiety on social media about something bad going to happen just hours before the stunning diva of Bollywood passed away. Here’s what the superstar had written on Twitter, “Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain.” Later on, he posted something similar after getting to know about the sad news that reads, “Get back.. get back .. just get back.. to love.”

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away in Dubai where she had gone along with her younger daughter and husband Boney Kapoor to attend the wedding party of her nephew Mohit Marwah. She reportedly wanted to shop for her daughter Janhvi’s 21st birthday too. As luck would have it, the actress died there at a mere age of 55. The news of Sridevi’s death was announced by Sanjay Kapoor to one of the leading dailies thereby leaving the entire nation in a state of shock.

Sridevi had given memorable performances in many of her movies that include Mr. India, Lamhe, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, and many others. Her last performance was in the 2017 movie Mom which received a positive response from the audience. The crime thriller also featured Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddique and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles. On the personal front, the actress married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996 and later on the both of them became the dotting parents of two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, Sridevi could not live to watch Janhvi making her debut in the Bollywood film industry. For the unversed, Janhvi made her debut with the movie co-starring Ishaan Khatter which received a humongous response from the audience. As of now, she is considered one of the most bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry.

Credits :Lehren Retro

