Blast from the past: When Vinod Khanna earned the wrath of his father because of his interest in films

Did you know Vinod Khanna's passion for acting irked his father? Read on to know what circumstances forced the latter to change his mind.

It has been three years since veteran actor Vinod Khanna left for his heavenly abode leaving many of his fans, well-wishers and loved ones teary-eyed. The yesteryear superstar who initially began his journey in Bollywood as an antagonist has appeared in multiple movies which have been declared hits. However, the story of how this talented star found his way into the film industry is hardly known to anyone. Well, his career graph is no less than a film’s story!

It so happened that Vinod Khanna’s father was a businessman who specialized in textiles and expected his son to follow his bandwagon later. However, the latter was forced into doing a play by one of his teachers during his childhood days. It is said that Khanna gave a stellar performance in that particular play that was loved by everyone. It is from this time that he started taking an interest in acting. Later on, when the actor grew up, he began searching for work in films.

Vinod Khanna’s father’s anger knew no bounds when he got to know about the same. The situation further worsened when he pointed a gun at his son. He was later stopped by the actor’s mother. However, his father gave him only two years to achieve his dream failing which he would have to return to his family business. As luck would have it, Khanna was able to showcase his acting prowess in movies and later became a well-known name in the film industry.

