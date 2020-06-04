Did you know Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman starrer Don was rejected by three yesteryear actors?

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don which was released in 1978 went on to become a huge hit back then. However, it was initially offered to a few other actors.

There are times when Bollywood actors reject certain movies because of various reasons. However, if we look back at history, most of these projects turn out to be blockbuster hits later on! The best example that can be taken here is that of the 1978 movie Don starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Helen, Pran, Mac Mohan, and others in the lead roles. This movie was actually made by director Chandra Barot to help a close friend pay off his debts.

The shocking part here is that Don was rejected by not one but three yesteryear actors. This has been accepted by Barot himself who said in an interview that the crime thriller was first offered to Dev Anand, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra but the three of them refused the same. He further admits that this did not bother them much and that they just wanted to see Salim-Javed’s name written on the movie’s poster. The filmmaker adds that the script was already prepared and they took the same immediately.

According to Barot, it did not have a title back then and was termed as the ‘Don wali script in the industry. As luck would have it, Amitabh Bachchan bagged the titular role of the movie later on and the rest is history. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies back in 1978. Many remakes of Don have been made till date including the 2006 movie of the same name featuring .

