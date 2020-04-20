Did you know Anil Kapoor was almost strangled by Sunny Deol during the shooting of Ram Avtar?

Did you know that while shooting a fight scene for a movie Sunny Deol lost his temper and had almost strangled his co-star Anil Kapoor?

Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut opposite fellow debutante Amrita Singh in Betaab in 1982. However, Deol gained wide recognition and praise for the 1990 film Ghayal where he portrayed the role of an amateur boxer wrongly accused of his brother's murder. Sunny Deol has entertained the audience with many more films like Damini, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Poster Boys, etc. Besides his acting skills, Deol is also known for his short temper. Did you know that Sunny Deol had almost strangled Anil Kapoor during the shoot of a film?

In the year 1989, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol collaborated for a film titled Joshilaay also starring , Meenakshi Sheshadri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajesh Vivek. In the credits of the film, Anil Kapoor's name appeared before Sunny's which hurt the latter's ego. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur however tried to calm down the actor and consoled him. That very year Anil and Sunny collaborated on another movie titled Ram-Avtar. The movie directed by Sunil Hingorani, written by Khalid, and produced by Sunil Hingorani starred, Anil, Sunny, Sridevi and Shakti Kapoor.

However, during the shoot, Sunny did not speak to Anil and avoided him. But the film included a fight scene between the two actors' characters. The script required Deol to simply hold Kapoor's neck. At that moment, Sunny lost his temper and almost strangled Anil's neck. Anil started turning breathless and the director kept calling cut but Sunny did not let go off Anil's neck. Finally, the director and the entire crew members of the movie rushed to save Anil Kapoor.

Everyone present there was frightened by Sunny's act. Infact, Anil even spoke about this to the media which disappointed Sunny even more. But now all is well between the two actors as they have buried the hatchet.

