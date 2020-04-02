Did you know: Bobby Deol was chosen to do Shahid Kapoor's role in Jab We Met but Kareena Kapoor wanted then BF

Did you know that Bobby Deol was supposed to play the role of Aditya Kashyap in the hit movie Jab We Met which was directed by Imtiaz Ali but Kareena Kapoor Khan preferred her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor?

In the year 2007, Imtiaz Ali introduced us to an amazing character named Geet in Jab We Met. Portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Geet is among one of the most loved characters of Bollywood. The movie also starring was a superhit and is still fresh in the mind and heart of the audiences. Shahid, who portrayed the role of Aditya Kashyap, also received a lot of applause for his character. Jab We Met is still considered as one of the best movies made by Imtiaz Ali. But did you know that Bobby Deol was supposed to play the role of Aditya in the movie but Kareena preferred Shahid instead?

Bobby had himself revealed this to the media. The Soldier actor said, "Back then, it was titled Geet. I had seen Socha Na Tha (which starred Bobby's cousin Abhay Deol) and instantly reached out to Imtiaz saying that he's an incredible storyteller with a terrific future. I told him that I wanted to work with him and he had the script of (what eventually became) Jab We Met ready. He was looking for financiers." Bobby had suggested Kareena's name as the lead actress for the film. The two had worked together previously in Ajnabee.

Kareena and the producers were not ready for the project at that time. Bobby said, "The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn't even want to meet Imtiaz." Later, Bobby approached his Soldier co-star to play the role of Geet, but Preity could work on the film after six months. The Gupt actor further revealed, "Days passed. And suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry."

Infact, Bobby Deol was the first choice for Randeep Hooda's role in starrer Highway as well, but even that did not happen. Bobby has so far not worked with Imtiaz Ali in any of the movies yet. Talking about the director, Bobby said, "He is a great director and doing so well. We're still friends. But I always tell him, 'Imtiaz, I won't watch any of your films until you make one with me. That'll be your best film'".

Check out the video here:

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More