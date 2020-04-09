Did You Know: Hema Malini was irritated with these two things about Shah Rukh Khan

Hema Malini who launched Shah Rukh Khan in her movie Dil Aashna Hai had revealed that SRK can be a good actor, but she hated these two things about the superstar initially.

The Badshah of Bollywood, made his Bollywood debut in the year 1992 in Deewana. The film also starring Divya Bharti and was directed by Raj Kanwar. Initially, SRK's debut film was to be Dil Aashna Hai, but Deewana was released first. Talking about Dil Aashna Hai, the movie was produced and directed by actress Hema Malini. The movie also starring Divya Bharti, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and Sonu Walia was signed in 1991 by Khan but due to delays, Deewana ended up releasing first which marked his debut in Bollywood.

So basically, it was Hema Malini who gave Shah Rukh his first break. But did you know that Hema Malini hated SRK's hair and the way he spoke? So what happened was Hema Malini was ready to go on floors with the entire cast and crew in place but she had to still finalize her hero. Then one day, as she was surfing TV she spotted Shah Rukh in Fauji and on investigation she learned that he was a stage actor from Delhi. Hema decided that she wanted to meet King Khan and asked her assistant to phone him and call him to Bombay. When Hema’s niece Prabha phoned Shah Rukh, he thought one of his friends was playing a prank on him and did not take the offer seriously. But Prabha gave him the office number and asked him to check out for himself. The My Name Is Khan actor did and discovered that it was indeed Hema Malini’s residence. The next morning Shah Rukh stood outside Hema Malini’s bungalow waiting to meet the Dream Girl.

Hema Malini in an interview had said that Shah Rukh was extremely nervous and replied every question out of breath. He was taken for the audition immediately but the result was not satisfactory. The reason was his unruly hair that covered his face and Hema could not see any expression in his eyes. Hema suggested that they do another test with his hair gelled back and wearing a plain shirt instead of the colourful jacket he was wearing. This time Hema Malini was satisfied but she wanted to be a hundred percent sure. Hema Malini was very much irritated by Khan's speaking style and his hair at that time. Later she liked his style of speaking, but she was always behind Shah Rukh's hair. To be sure, the Dream Girl called Dharmendra to come and have a look at the young actor. Dharmendra arrived and approved Shah Rukh. But in a conversation in the presence of Dharmendra, Hema Malini told SRK that you can be a good actor, but you have to get your haircut. These hairs are very strange. When Hema was not happy with King Khan's hairstyle for the shoot, she herself made Shah Rukh's hair on set.

Recalling these days, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor talking about his meeting with Hema Malini said, "I was an odd-looking boy, I spoke too fast and I was not from a film background, but they gave me an opportunity. Hema-ji is not here, but tell me who gets an opportunity in his life to sit across the Dream Girl and she says, “I like your nose, it’s very aristocratic and you got into my film because of that.”’ The nose that I went about hiding, that’s the nose Hema Malini likes".

Post his debut movie, Shah Rukh has entertained audiences with many films like Anjaam, Darr, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Devdas, Duplicate, Badshah, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, Raees and much more. Shah Rukh was honoured with UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni award in 2011 for his support of children's education and the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award in 2018 for his leadership in championing women's and children's rights in India. The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri, and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.

In terms of audience size and income, he has been described as one of the most successful film stars in the world. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the year 2018 in Zero. The movie also starring and did not fare well at the box office. SRK has not signed any movie till now and fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next.

