Did you know Karisma Kapoor had to change almost 30 outfits for the most memorable song of her career?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While Karisma was all things fantastic in the song, did you know that in the female version of the song the actress had to change her outfits at least 30 times?

Karisma Kapoor is taking big strides as she marked her return to the small screen with Ekta Kapoor's web series. Once a sensation of the '90s, Karisma is making her comeback with Mentalhood. From being one of the leading stars to starring in super hit songs, Karisma has sizzled on the screen multiple times. And one such song of Karisma was the hit song Jhanjhariya from her 1996 film Krishna alongside Suniel Shetty. While Karisma was all things fantastic in the song, did you know that in the female version of the song the actress had to change her outfits at least 30 times?

If you haven't watched the video, let us tell you that Karisma is constantly seen in different outfits -- each more elaborate than the other. On a reality show, Karisma had revealed that it was indeed a difficult song to shoot. "When we started shooting for the female version, I realised I had 30 outfit changes for that one song. Every look was different with different hair and make-up. The steps were quite tough," the actress had said.

She added that these were also all the reasons why it was one of the most memorable songs for her. "So, Jhanjhariya was not only an iconic song but also the most memorable song of my career," Karisma said. Jhanjhariya had a male version as well as a female one.

Karisma has fond memories of both. Recalling the time, she said, "There were two versions of this song - male and female. The male version was shot in a desert in 50 degree heat while the female version was shot over three days in Mumbai. While shooting in the desert, the cast had to dance on the sand which kept flying into our eyes making it very difficult to shoot the song."

Well, here's the song if you haven't watched it:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More