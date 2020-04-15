Did you know Rakesh Roshan has not signed Amitabh Bachchan in any of his films?

Did you know that Rakesh Roshan, who has worked with many actors in Bollywood has not yet collaborated with the superstar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan in any film?

Producer, director, screenwriter, editor and former actor Rakesh Roshan achieved fame for directing films with titles beginning with the letter "K" since 1987. As a filmmaker, his most notable work includes films like Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Karan Arjun (1995), Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), the Krrish film series (2006—2013) among others. While Rakesh Roshan has worked with many actors in Bollywood, the filmmaker has yet not worked with the superstar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan.

Do you remember the 1993 film King Uncle starring Jackie Shroff, and Anu Agarwal in the lead roles? The film which was inspired from the 1982 English film Annie that starred Aileen Marie Quinn and Albert Finney, which in turn is based upon the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray was directed by Rakesh Roshan. In an interview, Rakesh Roshan had told that he was going to work with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie King Uncle, in fact the filmmaker had written the script of the movie while keeping Amitabh Bachchan in his mind.

Big B was supposed the play the role of Ashok Bansal aka King Uncle which was actually portrayed by Jackie Shroff in the film. Rakesh Roshan in an interview said, "I wrote King Uncle with Amitabh Bachchan in mind. Unfortunately, he refused to play it. He was planning to take a break for three to four years at that time. Finally, later the role went to Jackie Shroff." He further said that at first, Amitabh had agreed to this film. The entire screenplay was prepared for him. But at the last moment, Mr. Bachchan was surrounded by some personal problems and had decided to take a break for three-four years.

Since then the director has not signed any film with Big B. But it is not that there is a rift between Amitabh Bachchan and Rakesh Roshan. They still respect each other and greet each other well but have not collaborated for any movie. Infact, Rakesh Roshan's son has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya.

