Did You Know: Shraddha Kapoor said she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot' during the promotions of Ok Jaanu

Did you know that Shraddha Kapoor had revealed in an interview that she finds her Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu co-star Aditya Roy Kapur hot and sexy?

made her debut in Bollywood as a lead actress in the year 2011 in Luv Ka The End but the movie failed at the box office. The actress gained fame from her second movie Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Shraddha and Aditya's on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience and the two were paired up together again in the year 2017 in Ok Jaanu. Though the film did not fare well at the box office, Aditya and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry blew away the audience's mind.

But did you know that Shraddha found Aditya hot in the song Humma Humma from Ok Jaanu? The actress herself had revealed this in an interview back in the day. Talking about the song, the Shraddha said, "Some of my friends have gone crazy about him (Aditya) in the song, his pelvic moves. They were like 'He is so hot'." When asked about her opinion on this, the Street Dancer 3D star said, "Yes, I do think he was hot (in the song). He brings his own charm to anything that he does and that is his USP."

Infact, we even came across another interview where the Shraddha was asked to say that one thing which she doesn't find sexy about Aditya? After thinking for quite a while, the actress said, "There is nothing. I think he is very sexy." She further said, "Overall I think his effortlessness where he doesn't need to try to do anything makes him sexy." For the uninitiated, Shraddha and Aditya started dating each other in the year 2013 during the shoot of Aashiqui 2. However, they never confirmed the same. As per reports, Shraddha’s family never approved of Aditya and hence, it led to their break-up. Aditya’s family, on the other hand, was quite fond of Shraddha and his sister-in-law Vidya Balan has often spoken fondly of her.

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Aditya both have not collaborated together for any movie after the 2017 film Ok Jaanu.

