Blast from the past: When Sridevi did not talk to Boney Kapoor for eight months after he proposed her

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love story is known to everyone. However, there was a time when the actress got upset after he proposed her.
14842 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 01:01 am
Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story is known to everyone. The filmmaker was deeply saddened post the demise of the actress in 2018. Boney Kapoor is often heard reminiscing his fond memories with Sridevi on various occasions. There is a fact related to their love story which is hardly known to anyone. It is said that when the Mr. India producer proposed Sridevi, she got upset with him. He was already a married man when he fell in love with her.

Boney Kapoor has admitted in one of his interviews that he loved Sridevi for a very long time but initially, it was one-sided love. Once Sridevi and her mom were supposed to go for a dinner outing with Boney Kapoor and his friends. However, the actress had to attend the invitation alone as her mom suddenly fell ill. Later on, the filmmaker finally proposed to her when he came to drop Sridevi at her residence.  

However, this angered the Mom actress who then asked him not to speak that way. Not only that but she did not talk to him for almost eight months, reveals reports. As we all know, the actress finally gave in and tied the knot with Boney Kapoor who never left her side until her last breath. For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her sudden demise left everyone in the film industry grief-stricken. The actress has left behind a void which will be difficult to fill in future times.

(ALSO READ: Sridevi holding onto baby Janhvi Kapoor in this rare childhood photo with Boney Kapoor is pure gold)

