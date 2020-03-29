Did you know: Yesteryear actor Navin Nischol was JAILED for abusing his second wife Geetanjali

Bollywood fanatics who've watched movies from the 60s and 70s would remember an actor named Navin Nischol. For those who don't, the actor has starred in numerous Hindi movies like Sawan Bhadon, Victoria No. 203 and Buddha Mil Gaya. He was once considered as a star with an extremely bright future. However, luck did not seem to be on his side. The actor not only did not make it big on the professional front but also failed to have his personal life away from controversies.

While his professional struggles have been out in the open, today, we are looking at his controversial personal life. Nischol was married twice. First to Neelu Kapur, who Dev Anand's niece. Together the two welcomed two daughters, Natasha and Nomita. During the marriage, he had an affair with his co-star Padmini Kapila. Eventually, his marriage with Neelu fell apart and as a result, the two parted ways. His romance with Padmini Kapila also died.

As years passed, Nischol turned towards alcohol for support. He eventually tied the knot again with Geetanjali in 1996. However, in 2006, Geetanjali committed suicide. In her suicide note, she claimed Nischol abused her every day. He would get drunk beat her, fight with her and tortured her mentally and physically. This lead to Nischol to finding his way to prison. He eventually released on bail.

While he did not have a great career and a bad personal life, he did share a great bond with Randhir Kapoor. On 19th March 2011, Nischol called Randhir and said, "My friend, tomorrow is Holi. I'll come and pick you up from the studio tomorrow and we will go to Pune and celebrate there." But, unfortunately, before reaching the studio, Navin suffered a heart attack in the car and he passed away.