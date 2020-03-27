EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda REVEALS she fell ill after she returned from Delhi & was in quarantine for 14 days

Kriti Kharbanda revealed that she had cold and cough after she boarded an international connecting flight from Delhi to Mumbai and was in quarantine since March 12th.

Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti in 2019, is currently in self-isolation at her house in Mumbai. Not only Kriti but everyone is in self-isolation since a few days. Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. He has urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

In a recent exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, when Kriti was asked about her thoughts on this quarantine period, the actress said that it is nothing different for her. She always loves to be at home and doesn't find anything new about it. But this quarantine period has been a little difficult because she has been on self-isolation since March 12th. Kriti along with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat had attended a family function in Delhi. On their return to Mumbai, they both took a flight from Delhi which was coming from an international trip.

Due to this, Kriti and Pulkit both had to lock themselves in separate rooms and have been in a quarantine period since then. Infact, Kriti also revealed that she had a cough and cold after she returned from Delhi and had got herself checked with a doctor and he said it was a normal one. Kriti was too scared because she felt that she would catch Coronavirus, but it has been 14 days since she has locked herself and she is fine now and so is Pulkit.

Talking about the Pulkit and Kriti, the couple shared the screen for the first time in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. Their growing chemistry gave rise to a lot of speculations around their relationship status. After a great deal of hush-hush, the couple came out in open about their romance only after their second film Pagalpanti.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More