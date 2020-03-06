Flashback Friday: Ananya Panday was always a star in making and these CHILDHOOD pics are a proof

As Ananya Panday is busy working on Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India project, here’s a look at her childhood pics which are proof that she was always a starlet.

The year 2019 witnessed the launch of several newcomers and the film industry did welcome them warm-heartedly. However, there were only a few who managed to a leave mark among the audience with their debut performance. Among these, Ananya Pandey emerged as one of the most successful debutants of the year. Not only her debut with ’s Student of The Year 2 hogged the headlines, but Ananya’s performance in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh was also lauded by the audience. Needless to say, the diva has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since she stepped into the industry.

Interestingly, not only her acting prowess but her fashion statements and her panache has also got the fans gasping for breath. But looks like Ananya had these killer ‘adaa’ instilled in her since forever. Don’t believe us? In today’s Flashback Friday segment, we will take you down the memory lane and give you a glimpse of Ananya’s stylish moments from her childhood which proves that she was always a star in making. To note, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey treats the fans with throwback pictures of the Student of The Year 2 actress. In one of the pictures, Ananya looked adorable as she was teaching the world about making the best pout. Dressed in a white t-shirt and red shorts, the diva looked like a little munchkin which everyone wants to cuddle with.

The second picture was apparently clicked at during a wedding ceremony wherein Ananya was seen posing with little Shanaya Kapoor. The pretty ladies were dressed in Indian attires and were flaunting mehendi in their hands. While Shanaya was seen making a goofy face, Ananya appeared to be quite camera friendly. No wonder, she went on to be a cameraman’s delight now.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s adorable CHILDHOOD pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya is working on Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie is expected to release in June this year. Besides, she has also been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda’s pan India project along with Charmme Kaur and has begun shooting for the same.

Credits :Instagram

Read More