Flashback Friday: Kanika Kapoor on feeling suicidal due to bad marriage: I got a lot of support from my mother

Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested positive for coronavirus, was in a tumultuous marriage with Raj Chandok, an NRI businessman. In a 2016 interview, the Baby Doll singer got brutally honest about how she overcame her bad marriage and became an independent, single mother.

Kanika Kapoor revealed via a heartbreaking Instagram post that she had tested positive for coronavirus. "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," the 41-year-old singer revealed. While we are sure Kanika will be able to fight the virus headstrong, the singer has been through a lot in her four decades on earth. At the tender age of just 18, Kanika got married to Raj Chandok, an NRI businessman and has three children - Aayana Samara and Yuvraaj.

Their marriage ended on bad terms as their divorce was finalised in 2012. As a single mother, Kapoor had to face many adversities but was able to overcome them at her own pace, coming out stronger than ever. In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, the Baby Doll singer spoke with utmost honesty about how she was suicidal due to everything bad that was happening in her life. "It happens when you have no money, are going through a bad divorce, and the lawyers are squeezing you to the limit. Plus, you have three kids, who have been thrown out of school because you haven’t paid the fees. Then, you fall sick. You hit a low and feel that there is nothing left," Kanika confessed to HT.

"But, at the time, I got a lot of support from my mother, my brother and a few friends," Kapoor was quick to add. When asked if she was peace now after so many difficulties, Kanika revealed that the troubles have now been forgotten. While 10% of the past will always be with her, it's to keep her grounded. However, the negativity has gone from her mind.

"I think if I didn’t go through that period, I would not be the person I am today," Kanika concluded to HT.

While talking about her marriage, Kanika noted, "I didn’t fight. I just moved away. I’m not confrontational. If something isn’t going right, I ignore it and concentrate on the positives," and added, "Going through a bad marriage was difficult, but most women are in bad marriages. They just don’t talk about it, and they can’t get out of it."

We hope Kanika Kapoor has a speedy recovery!

Credits :Hindustan Times

