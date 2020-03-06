Flashback Friday: The mystery that was Natalie Wood's unfortunate death by 'accidental drowning'

In a death, that's being speculated over for the past four decades, Natalie Wood's untimely death is a mystery in itself. In this week's Flashback Friday, we dig deep into the different versions of the fateful night, i.e. November 29, 1981.

It was at the tender age of just four when late Hollywood star Natalie Wood joined show business and became the breadwinner for her family. Her first breakout role came at the age of 8 when she starred in Miracle on 34th Street (1947). However, people really took prime notice of Natalie when she starred in films like Rebel Without A Cause (1955), West Side Story (1961) and Splendor in the Grass (1961). At the age of 25, Wood became a three-time Academy Award nominee.

Inspite of a flourishing career that ranged from a child actress to a middle-aged star, Natalie, unfortunately, left a legacy behind with her mysterious death, at the age of 43, that is being pondered over even after several decades. The fateful day was November 29, 1981, when the actress' body, in a nightgown and jacket, was found floating one mile away from husband Robert Wagner's beloved yacht, Splendour. Natalie, along with Robert, her Brainstorm (1983) co-star Christopher Walken and Splendour's captain and family friend Dennis Davern were vacationing in Catalina Island during Thanksgiving weekend.

A day after her body was found, Los Angeles Coroner Thomas Noguchi announced the cause of death to be an accidental drowning, according to Biography. There were "superficial" bruises found on Natalie's body which seemed as though sustained at the time of the drowning. The funeral took place on December 3, 1981, and was attended by Hollywood big wigs like Frank Sinatra Elizabeth Taylor, Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier, just to name a few while the investigation ended on December 11. However, the mystery behind her death left a bad taste all around. As time went on, the versions changed as well.

An important question which was asked by Natalie's sister Lana Wood in her book Natalie: A Memoir by Her Sister is why would her sibling, who was afraid of water, would venture out of the yacht in the first place in the dark of the night. Even now, Lana is trying to find what actually happened to Robert but it's fallen on deaf ears. Wagner stated in his book Heart to Heart With Robert Wagner that while on Splendour, he was having a political debate with Walker which bored Natalie and she retired to bed. According to the actor, he felt that Natalie might have been unable to sleep because of the dinghy banging against the boat and hence went out to tighten it but hit her head instead. On the contrary, when describing the events to the police, Robert had confessed to having argued with his wife for working for way too long and staying away from her family. Christopher complied with the case and has kept tight-lipped about his version to the public.

However, it was Davern who added life to the investigation by giving out undisclosed details. According to Vanity Fair, Dennis revealed in 2000 that Wood and her co-star had been flirting a lot during the holiday and it infuriated Robert who confronted the pair. During the alleged argument inside Splendour, an inebriated Wager smashed a wine bottle and questioned Walken if he was sleeping with his wife. A frustrated Natalie returned to her chambers and had a loud argument with Robert.

Davern then stated that he heard the dinghy being untied while Robert returned looking perturbed. At 1:30 am, when Robert went to check on Natalie, he informed Davern that she was missing. While searching the yacht, Dennis stated that Robert refused his suggestion to turn on the floodlights, owing to his public reputation. Finally, they called for help.

It was in 2011 when the case surrounding Natalie's death was reopened after 700 people signed a petition regarding the flawed investigation." Walken was not considered a suspect. In 2012, Coroner Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran amended the cause of death changed from "accidental drowning" to "drowning and other undetermined factors." In 2018, Robert was named a person of interest, especially with Davern blaming the actor for Wood's death.

During a February 2019 conference, lieutenant John Corina had shared, "[Wagner] is a person of interest, because he was the last one with Natalie Wood. And somehow she ends up in the water and drowns."

Robert has since remained mum about what really happened that night. In his memoir Pieces of My Heart, Robert had written, "There are only two possibilities – either she was trying to get away from the argument or she was trying to tie the dinghy. But the bottom line is that nobody knows exactly what happened." The mystery of Natalie Wood still remains... a mystery.

Read More