Flashback Friday: Tiger Shroff is the apple of his mom Ayesha Shroff’s eye in THIS adorable childhood pic

Tiger Shroff is one of the most action stars in Bollywood. However, the action superstar dotes in his mother, Ayesha Shroff. For Flashback Friday, we share an adorable childhood photo of the Baaghi 3 star with his mom.

Often Bollywood stars enjoy a massive fan following who love to know how their favourite star looked like when they were toddlers. Speaking of this, one of the extremely popular action stars in Bollywood is Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff. Tiger enjoys a massive fan following and is quite known for his perfect dance moves too. From Heropanti to War, the young star has made his place in people’s hearts. However, the action star is a complete softy at heart and is extremely close to his mother, Ayesha Shroff.

Often his mom, Ayesha shares adorable childhood photos of the War star which become a treat for Tiger’s fans. For Flashback Friday, we stumbled upon a cute yet priceless childhood photo of the action star that is bound to melt your heart. In the photo, a cute little Tiger can be seen perched on his mommy’s lap. As his mom leans towards him to listen to him, little Tiger can be seen pointing to her and scolding her on something.

The adorable picture was shared by Ayesha on her Instagram handle recently and fans couldn’t get over the cuteness of the little Baaghi star. Clad in a black t-shirt, Tiger looked absolutely cute and was pointing to his mum while saying something in the picture.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently in Serbia as he is engaged in shooting for Baaghi 3 with . The film is a part of the Baaghi franchise and will star Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles. Shraddha and Tiger will be reuniting for the same after the first part. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger also has been sharing photos from the sets of Baaghi 3. The film will hit the screens in the early months of 2020.

Credits :Instagram

