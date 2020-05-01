Flashback Friday: Virat Kohli made Anushka Sharma’s birthday a dreamy affair last year and THIS video is proof

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are at home. As the Zero star turns a year older today, we take a trip down memory lane to her birthday last year with Virat Kohli which was nothing short of a magical affair.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, from marriages to birthday celebrations, every special event has been a small and private affair. Today, as turns 32 and celebrates her birthday, fans of the actress have been wanting to know how she will be celebrating her special day with hubby Virat Kohli. While we wait for their birthday celebrations at home this year amid the COVID 19 lockdown, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce how Virat made Anushka’s birthday special last year.

As for Flashback Friday, we take you back to May 1, 2019, when Virat was in Bengaluru for IPL matches. Amid the league matches, Virat took out time for wifey Anushka and planned a private and sweet affair for her 31st birthday. While Anushka left from Mumbai to spend her birthday with Virat in Bengaluru, the Indian skipper geared up for a magical surprise. Later, Virat shared a video and photo of how he and Anushka celebrated her special day by the side of the lake and sunset.

In a beautiful post, we got to see Virat and Anushka sitting with each other by the side of the stream. With the sun setting in the backdrop, Anushka and Virat painted a beautiful picture that we can’t forget. The video had Bob Marley’s song playing in the background and Anushka’s 31st birthday surely was made a magical and dreamy affair by her hubby, Virat, despite the busy IPL schedule.

Check out the Flashback video of Anushka’s birthday surprise planned by Virat:

Cut to the present year, Anushka and Virat have been staying at home and even on the Zero actress’ dad’s birthday, they stayed at home and celebrated. Anushka has been raising awareness among people about Coronavirus and urging them to adhere to lockdown. Hence, this year, we may expect a low key and private birthday celebration for Anushka in the midst of a global pandemic. On the work front, Anushka is also gearing up for the release of her first web show, Paatal Lok. It is produced by Anushka’s production house, Clean Slate Films. It will premiere on May 15, 2020.

