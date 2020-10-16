Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confessed she 'detested' being called FAKE and called it unreal

Among the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following. However, there was a time when the actress revealed that she did not like being called fake in an interview.

Actress is one of the gorgeous women in the world. From her statue adorning Madame Tussauds museum to her fans across the world, the beautiful star has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of people. Despite the amount of love and respect she has garnered across the world, there was a time when trolls would call the actress 'fake.' We stumbled upon an interview of Aishwarya with Simi Garewal where the actress confessed that she did not like being called that.

As a treat for Flashback Friday, we bring forth Aishwarya's honest reaction to being called fake. When Aishwarya's blockbuster film Taal came out back in 1999, her performance was loved by a set of audience. However, many others resorted to calling her 'fake.' In the chat with Simi Garewal back in 1999, the Taal star was asked to give one honest confession. After a sigh, Aishwarya said that she detests being called fake and that she has never really understood it. Further, explaining what she thinks about the comment, she said that it is unreal to her.

Confessing the same, back in the chat, Aishwarya said, "I detest being called fake, I detest that. But I can't seem to understand it. I understand this riding the wave of opinions which sort of changes with adulation, with success when it is faced that time and then time again. But, I can't seem to understand how people forget who or what they have encountered or are encountering. And when the reality is staring them in the face, they just would like to believe it's unreal. That is unreal for me. I can't seem to understand that."

The actress was even asked during the chat by Simi if she ever felt that her beauty had a downside. To which, Aishwarya replied in the negative. However, she went onto explain the flipside of being beautiful. She said, "the flip side, if I could put it lightly, people tend to think...I guess it's the age-old thing that if you have got what is visible, you don't have (points to her head laughing), anything within." She further shared how when she got first class in her college, students were surprised. She said that it wasn't really fair at that time. Well, surely, the actress knew how to put forth her side boldly and openly even back then with class!

Coming back to now, Aishwarya has been spending time at home with her daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, she shared photos of Aaradhya with Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday and wished her 'Pa' on his special day. It has been a while since fans saw the actress on the big screen. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She even lent her voice to the Hindi dubbed version of Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. Now, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, she will be seen in a negative role in the same.

