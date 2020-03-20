Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met with an accident on Khakee sets & Akshay Kumar helped her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had worked together for the first time in Khakee. Back in the days, Aishwarya met with an accident on the sets and Akshay had helped her. In a flashback interview, Aishwarya praises Akshay and calls the experience of working with him eventful.

Among one of the classic films on police officers Khakee starring , , Amitabh Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor and others is the most remembered. The film was centered around the lives of police officers and released back in 2004. While it worked well due to the action, it was Aishwarya and Akshay’s first film together and hence, fans were excited to see them together. However, on the sets of Khakee, if there is one incident that is still remembered it is about Aishwarya’s accident on the sets of the film.

As we delve into flashback Friday, we take you back to the infamous incident when Aishwarya was severely injured after she got hit by a vehicle during rehearsals of a scene for Khakee and her co-star Akshay helped her. As per a report in Filmibeat, Aishwarya was with her co-star Tusshar Kapoor and they were rehearsing a scene for the film when an uncontrolled jeep that was to be used in the film came and hit her. Having got hit, Aishwarya rolled over to the bushes nearby and was injured. Tusshar, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay were present at the scene and they rushed to her aid.

As per the reports, Aishwarya had suffered a fracture and got 10 stitches as well. Apparently, the driver lost control over the jeep and toppled Aishwarya over to the side. The uncontrolled jeep also rolled over in the mud. As per old reports, the driver froze due to shock in the seat while Aishwarya was unconscious for a moment. Akshay and others rushed to the spot and when she came back to her senses, she asked Akshay to ask the driver to take the jeep back in reverse. But, the co-star didn’t want to take any risk and hence, he instructed everyone to pull the jeep from the mud and help Aishwarya in getting to the hospital. The actress was asked to rest for a month after the incident.

Check out the old interview of Aishwarya Rai and from Khakee:

We also found an old video interview of Akshay and Aishwarya where the latter is seen praising Akshay and also explains why Khakee will remain memorable for her. In the interview, Aishwarya is seen saying that working with Akshay has been great and that he is a great colleague. She said, “He is wonderful to work with and working together has been eventful due to my accident. There was a different atmosphere amongst us as colleagues, working together personalized it as Akshay, Amit Ji and Tusshar were really there during my accident and it really was personal. They were really really there for me.”

Years later, Aishwarya’s husband and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was shooting at the same location where once his wife had met with an accident. Junior Bachchan also shared a photo from the spot of the accident and penned a note. He wrote, “How life comes a full circle. I was shooting today at this location which is called Aishwarya point!!! Yup you read it correct. This is the same location where 12 yrs ago Aishwarya was shooting for 'Khakee' and had an accident where a bus crashed into her. She miraculously survived (thank God!).This is that very spot, hence the name. And today I shot here a car chase with a truck.”

Since Khakee, Aishwarya worked with Akshay only in one other film titled Action Replay which came out back in 2010. The accident that took place back in 2003 during the filming of Khakee and injured Aishwarya remains one of the most infamous incidents ever to have taken place on the sets of a film.

Read More