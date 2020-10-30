Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed what’s special about husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the power couple of Bollywood. In a throwback interview with a magazine, Aishwarya had revealed what makes her husband and actor Abhishek special and it surely will leave you amazed.

Power couple and Abhishek Bachchan always manage to make heads turn when they step out together. Not just this, when Abhishek or Aishwarya share any photo with each other on social media, in no time, it goes viral. From spending time together on vacays to always having each other's back, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been setting couple goals since the time they tied the knot. Fans look up to them for their style as well as for the way they support each other.

Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Aishwarya with Filmfare back in 2016 where she revealed what makes her husband Abhishek special. The two stars got hitched back in 2007. However, even before that, they had been work colleagues and great friends. In the interview that dates back to 2016, Aishwarya was asked what makes her husband so special and to this, the gorgeous star had the perfect reply. Aishwarya, who dotes on Abhishek, shared that the fact that he is engaging and relatable, is what makes him special.

She said that Abhishek is a guy with whom anyone in the room can have a conversation. The Jazbaa star added that despite the lineage, Abhishek is himself and is like a 'normal guy.' She said that he loves to joke with a straight face and that despite his lineage and being born into the industry, the Guru star had nothing about him that says showbiz. She said, "He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that, there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child." Further talking about him, she said, "He’s special because he’s himself. He’s a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing."

He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that, there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Abhishek Bachchan

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Abhishek and Aishwarya battled through the virus together with Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and came out stronger. The gorgeous couple has been spending time at home since their recovery and it has been a while since fans saw them on the screen together. Though there were reports of them doing a film titled Gulab Jamun together, nothing concrete emerged about it. Meanwhile, Abhishek made his digital debut this year with his first web show, Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will now be seen in Anurag Basu's film, Ludo. Apart from this, Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, she will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

Also Read|When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a 'Super Mom' to Aaradhya

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×