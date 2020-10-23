Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was moved to tears in front of Aaradhya while scolding paps

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is extremely protective about her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and often, they head for public events together. We stumbled upon a throwback video where Aishwarya was overwhelmed due to the paparazzi's behaviour in front of kids and she scolded them for it.

If there is one star in Bollywood who manages to leave everyone in awe of her when she enters the room, it is . Known to be one of the most gorgeous women in the world, Aishwarya enjoys a massive fan following globally. More so, Aishwarya is a doting mom to her daughter and whenever she heads for any work trips, her little one joins her. The photos of the gorgeous mother-daughter duo always light up the internet. However, at public events, Aishwarya is extremely protective of her and never leaves her hand.

However, we stumbled upon a throwback video of a public event organised by an NGO where the paparazzi managed to scare Aaradhya with the screams for a photo and that did not go down too well with Aishwarya. The video dates back to 2017 when Aishwarya headed to a children's hospital to mark her late father's birth anniversary with underprivileged kids. In the video, we can see Aishwarya with Aaradhya and her own mother. Due to the screaming of the photographers, kids along with Aaradhya were reportedly scared and Aishwarya stepped in to control the situation.

In the video, we get to see her, at first, requesting the paparazzi to see that they are in a children's hospital and that they should not scream. However, when things went out of control, Aishwarya was left in tears as after multiple requests, the chaos continued later. She is seen scolding paparazzi in the throwback video. She appealed, "Please stop it. This is not a premiere. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all?” Further, when they did not stop, Aishwarya tried to move on with the event.

Take a look at the throwback video:

The actress managed to handle the situation back then and took care of her little girl all along. She did not leave her alone all throughout the event. Well, that surely won the internet as the video went viral back in the day too. Meanwhile, off late, Aaradhya is spending time at home with Aishwarya and her family. This month of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya had shared endearing photos of her daughter Aaradhya with her grandfather on social media and wished him on his special day. The mother-daughter duo even beat COVID 19 together with Abhishek Bachchan and Big B, a few months back.

Credits :Pinkvilla

