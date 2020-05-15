Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt's dad Mahesh Bhatt called her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor a 'ladies man'
Bollywood is known for its films and glamour as much as it is known for its relationships and gossip. One such couple who often sets the gossip mills buzzing is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a short span of just two years of dating, Alia and Ranbir's every picture on social media or from the sets of their film goes viral within minutes of surfacing. For the unversed, the couple made their first appearance back in May 2018 when they posed together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. While Ranbir was in an almost six-year relationship with Katrina Kaif and Alia dated co-star Sidharth Malhotra, the couples went their separate ways for reasons best known to them.
Since their first official appearance, Alia and Ranbir have made headlines even for the smallest of updates in their personal and professional life. The couple also have overtime grown close to each other's family and proof of that has been plenty. Be it Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan's social media banter or Alia bringing in the New Year with the Kapoor family, the couple seemed to have taken their relationship to the next level. Amid this lockdown, reports of them even living together had surfaced and seems like there's more truth to that than just gossip.
While Ranbir has been with a bevy of Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Alia has been a fan of the 'Rockstar' actor since she stepped foot into the industry. The 'Raazi' actress had even confessed it on her appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Back in 2014, Alia had spoken about her love for Ranbir's work and jokingly even confessed her desire to marry the actor. However, they were just acquaintances at that time and became friends over the years.
Did you know that when Alia confessed her love for Ranbir on national television, in the same season her father Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor the 'ladies man'. In a 2013 episode of KWK, Mahesh Bhatt had shared the couch with Emraan Hashmi and during his rapid fire he was asked to react to give a film title to actors and their biopics.
For Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt called it 'My Name Is Khan' and then for Ranbir Kapoor, he quickly went on to say, 'Ladies Man'. Don't believe us? Check out the video below:
Despite making their relationship official, it was only much later that Alia spoke about Ranbir's presence in her life. She told ETimes, "It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage."
Just last year at an awards show, Ranbir and Alia took it a step further as the 'Barfi' actor leaned in to kiss his ladylove when he won the Best Actor award. As for Alia, the actress' acceptance speech did majority of the work. She said, "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (pointing at Ranbir Kapoor)."
In the last one year or so, Alia and Ranbir have been vocal about their relationship and are often snapped at the airport. From taking vacations to shooting for Brahmastra, the couple have given their fans multiple reasons to cheer. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor lost his father -- the legendary Rishi Kapoor. Alia was by Ranbir and his family's side at all times.
Right from being in the hospital, the funeral, the immersing of ashes and the family prayer meet, Alia stood by Ranbir in these trying times. Are you looking forward to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra? Let us know in the comments below.
