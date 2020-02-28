Flashback Friday: When Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's friendship blossomed due to Sholay

Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan released on August 15, 1975.

One of the classic and iconic films is Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy and bankrolled by his father G.P Sippy. It released on August 15, 1975. The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, , Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan is about two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh) hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Basanti (Hema Malini) and Radha (Jaya Bachchan) were Veeru and Jai's love interest in the film.

Sholay was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of Top 10 Indian Films of all time. In 2005, the judges of the 50th Filmfare Awards named it the Best Film of 50 Years. Today, we came across a BTS picture from Sholay that is shared by Dharmendra on his social media account which he deleted later. In the black and white photo shared, we can see the makers working on the iconic scene that is Jai and Veeru sitting on their bike. If you remember the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, the first thing that pops up on our mind is the iconic scooter in which the two best friends Jai and Veeru ride.

Check out Dharmendra's tweet here:

Coming back to the BTS snap, we can see Amitabh Bachchan sitting on the bike, whereas Dharmendra is standing beside him. Amitabh's shirt collar is being adjusted by the costume assistant. Dharmendra captioned it as, "Yaadeyn sunaati ....Tasveer........ikk tasveer ki yaad jis ki ......yaad e duniyan ho gaie ........Love you friends." But despite Sholay being such a popular film, it had low attendance in theatres. It was about to get removed from cinemas, but things changed after a positive word-of-mouth.

The film then ran in cinemas for years. Apparently, Sholay was the first film in the history of Indian cinema to celebrate a silver jubilee run in about 100 theatres across India. It broke records for continuous shows in many theatres across India and ran for more than five years at Mumbai's Minerva theatre. Sholay was released with a length of 198 minutes. The film's dialogues, "Jo dar gaya, samjho mar gaya", "Kitne aadmi the", "Basanti in Kutto ke samne mat nachna" among others became extremely popular. In January 2014, Sholay was re-released to theatres in the 3D format. Talking about the music and songs, R. D. Burman composed the film's music, and the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi.

Sholay has received many honours. It was declared the Film of the Millennium by BBC India in 1999. The movie is still loved by many and audiences go crazy whenever it is aired on television. Sholay turned out to be trendsetter for multi-starrer films. Amitabh and Dharmendra's friendship became stronger and their jodi became everyone's favourite. The film is often credited with making Amitabh Bachchan a superstar.

Credits :Twitter Pinkvilla

Read More