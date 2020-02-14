Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone made headlines for their bitter rivalry

The top two Bollywood actresses had made headlines after reports of Anushka slashing her endorsement fee in order to grab a deal that was offered to Deepika was doing the rounds a few years ago.

Bollywood is incomplete without a little competition. Be it between box office clashes or among actors and actresses, over the years, Bollywood has seen some serious rivalry. and , and Vivek Oberoi, and just to name a few. While some were true, some were just rumours and well others just for the gossip mills. While stars are rarely known to indulge in a rivalry in today's day and age, there was a time when it was quite prevalent.

Speaking of rivalries, not too long ago, and Deepika Padukone were involved in a bitter catfight as well. Yes, you heard that right. The top two Bollywood actresses had made headlines after reports of Anushka slashing her endorsement fee in order to grab a deal that was offered to Deepika was doing the rounds a few years ago.

At the time, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Anushka had said, "There is no comparison between Deepika and me. Nothing links us. We do different kind of films. In fact, she has done more films. I've been choosy. I have not picked up just about any role that came my way." About slashing her endorsement fee, the actress had said, "I don't need to do that. I have enough brands. And each one of them has renewed the contract, some of them for the third time. I don't think that's happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right."

Taking a jibe at many other actresses, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actress had also added that she offers what other heroines cannot and vice versa. And that she commands a premium which she has rightfully earned.

Proving that Deepika tried to pull Anushka down, the actress said, "A friend of Deepika had called up to say that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani and not Anushka. My ‘friends' don't call, do they? I am Kashyap's and Hirani's choice. She is Ayan's and whosoever's. I never pull anybody down. That makes me nice, right? Stop throwing garbage at me since I don't throw garbage at you. We call ourselves cool but we are actually not. I'm not saying I'm better or worse than X. I am in a damn good position myself. Nobody can take it away from me by deriding me."

More recently, Anushka had appeared on Koffee With Karan alongside Katrina Kaif. On the show, Anushka was asked about being friends with DP, to which the actress said, "Deepika is not my friend."

A while later, Deepika was asked about her competition with Anushka and Katrina, to which DP said, "I wouldn't say it is a competition. But sometimes you have a certain feeling for other people and they don't necessarily feel the same way about you. But that's okay. I am extremely fond of Katrina and Anushka professionally and personally. I wish them all the best."

It all seems in the past now as the actresses have buried their differences. Currently, Anushka and Deepika share a great bond and are often spotted liking or commenting on each other's posts.

