Flashback Friday: When Chris Evans was IRL Captain America for Octavia Spencer on Bong Joon's Snowpiercer sets

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho once directed Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer in a brilliant film called Snowpiercer. In a 2019 interview, while recalling her career graph, Octavia gave Chris Evans major props for helping her out from a tricky situation while on the sets of Snowpiercer.

Before the world was obsessed with the phenomenon, i.e. Parasite, which made Oscars history as the first non-English film to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, there was Bong Joon-ho's masterpiece, Snowpiercer (2013). A literal 'out of the box' science fiction film based on Jacques Lob's graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Snowpiercer was headlined by Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, along with Song Kanho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer. While obsessing over Mr. Bong Joon-ho on Twitter post his historic Oscar win, I stumbled upon a recent GQ interview of Octavia, where she spoke candidly about starring in Snowpiercer.

Talking about how she had never done a post-apocalyptic film and definitely not of the action genre, Octavia was all praises for Chris Evans stating how the actor was "poetic with his stunts." Furthermore, she recalled the shoot of a particular action sequence that literally gave her a panic attack. Speaking to GQ, Spencer recalled, "I'm terrified of being hit. There was a sequence coming up, we go through a tunnel and we're fighting the bad guys. But, then it gets really dark. I started having a panic attack because I thought, 'all the lights are going to go out and somebody's going to hit me for real.'"

During this moment, Chris turned IRL Captain America and stepped in for the actress showing his chivalrous and caring side. "Chris kinda picked up on that and I burst into tears. I said, 'I'm terrified. I'm terrified that I'm gonna get hit.' And, he was so sweet that when he got done with hair and makeup, he relayed to the AD's and the director that I might not need to be in the dark scene where we go in the tunnel and everybody's hitting everybody. I love him dearly for that because he took me out of that scene. Thank you, Chris," the 47-year-old actress gushed.

Leave it to Mr. Chris Evans to leave us flustered with his charming, endearing personality!

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo considered for the lead role similar to Song Kang Ho in Parasite series? DEETS INSIDE

Chris and Octavia ended up working together one more time as they starred in Marc Webb's directorial Gifted (2017).

Read More