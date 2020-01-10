Flashback Friday: When Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Sridevi & gave a special advice to fans

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after newcomers in Bollywood. For Flashback Friday, we share an adorable childhood pic of Janhvi with her mother Sridevi.

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak in 2018, the diva was an overnight star. Not only she left the audience mesmerised by her beauty but her onscreen presence also reminded everyone of her mother late actress . Although it’s been over almost two years since the legendary actress passed away, the cine buffs still miss her and often see her in her daughter Janhvi. On the other hand, the Dhadak actress often admits missing her mother at every moment of her life.

As our Flashback Friday, we take you down to the time when Janhvi had shared an adorable throwback picture with Sridevi on social media. In the picture, the young Janhvi was seen dressed in golden coloured ethnic wear and was sitting on Sridevi’s lap. The veteran actor looked stunning in her maroon and white saree and light-makeup look. It was indeed one of the best memories of Janhvi with Sridevi. In the caption, the newcomer urged her fans to cherish their mothers and give them all the happiness of the world. “Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world,” she wrote.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback picture with Sridevi:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the diva has some interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment. Janhvi is working on much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, she will also be seen in Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza and ’s multi-starred period drama Takht.

