Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor called John Abraham 'expressionless' & Bipasha Basu stood up for him

Bollywood's celebrities are known for various things like their acting skills, movie choices or their relationship rumours. But they are also quite popular for getting embroiled into controversies and making nasty remarks at other celebrities. One such superstar who garnered attention for taking massive digs at a former Bollywood couple is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 'Good Newwz' actress once hit the headlines for calling John Abraham 'expressionless' and also hitting it out at his former lover Bipasha Basu. The once much-in love couple used to wear their heart on their sleeves and always have each other's back.

So when Bebo had something to say about John, his ex-girlfriend, Bipasha, obviously got back at Kareena. To take you back in time, Kareena had appeared on Koffee With Karan and shot up the TRP by saying some controversial things during her interview. When asked about one of Bollywood's hottest actors, Kareena shocked many when she revealed the reason why she would never work with John Abraham.

Bebo said, "I don’t want to (work) with John Abraham because he is expressionless." Till date, Kareena and John have never worked together since they've both made their displeasure apparent. Kareena's statements obviously seemed to pinch Bipasha who defended John when it was her time on the couch.

When asked about Kareena's statement, Bipasha had retorted and said, "She (Kareena) is someone with too many expressions." Bebo and Bipasha's tiff was not new to the public as many were about their fallout during the shoot of Ajnabee. Bebo back then had reportedly called her co-star Bipasha 'Kaali Billi' (black cat) for snatching away her designer Manish Malhotra.

Irrespective, the stars have moved on but this trio has not worked with each other since then.

