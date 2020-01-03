Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif turned trainer for Alia Bhatt and set friendship & fitness goals in one go

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have been great friends and there was a time when they worked out together. As Flashback Friday, we take you back to the time when Katrina became Alia’s gym trainer and fulfilled BFF goals. Check it out.

Among the Bollywood stars who have shared a great bond of friendship, and ’s name shines right at the top. From doing interviews together to working out at the gym side by side, Alia and Katrina have not just dominated box office numbers, but also have won hearts with their cute banter. There have been times when Alia and Katrina have partied together at the latter’s Christmas get together and their photos have become a rage in the past.

As out Flashback Friday, we take you back to a time when Alia and Katrina worked out together at the same gym. We dug out an old video of Katrina turning fitness trainer for BFF Alia and we have to say they define friendship and workout goals in one go. In the video, we can see Katrina making Alia workout. From doing sit-ups to lifting weights, Alia is seen obeying her best friend Katrina’s instructions and doing her workout religiously.

Well, seeing the same, one can surely see the great bond of friendship and camaraderie the two top actresses have shared over the years. A number of times rumours of a rift in the friendship of the two actresses came out after Alia started seeing . However, Katrina put a stop to them when in an interview she said, “The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?” With this, Katrina put an end to all the rumours. In 2019, several times Alia and Katrina engaged in Instagram banter which became a treat for their fans. Needless to say, both the Raazi star and Bharat actress have been setting friendship goals from the beginning.

