Flashback Friday: When Ranbir Kapoor was proposed on the sets of a film, but NOT by Alia Bhatt

As Flashback Friday, we take you back in time when Ranbir Kapoor was proposed to on the sets of a film while shooting. However, it wasn’t from his ladylove Alia Bhatt.

Actor has been dating actress for a while now and often, when their photos surface on social media, fans go berserk. It was on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 that Alia opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and since then, fans have been intrigued about the couple. However, being a popular star in Bollywood, Ranbir has a massive fan following who adore him. Not just outside the industry, many insiders too like the actor and an incident that occurred on the sets of Bhoothnath where Ranbir was proposed to by an assistant is proof of his fandom.

As Flashback Friday, we take you six years back to the time to 2014 when Ranbir was shooting a special treat on the sets of Bhoothnath Returns. In the video, we can see Ranbir sitting casually while waiting for his shot to begin. Soon we see a woman assistant holding a clapboard for his shot standing right next to him to announce the take. However, before announcing the take for Kapoor, the assistant ended up professing her love for Ranbir and said, ‘I Love you Ranbir.’

Seeing this, Ranbir blushed but in the flow, he too ended up responding back in a sweet way. He replied, ‘Love You too,’ and we’re sure the assistant’s day was made post it. As per reports, the assistant had proposed to Ranbir as she had a bet with her friends and crew of the film to do so. Back then, Ranbir too applauded the gesture by the assistant. He said, “It always feels great to hear ‘I Love you’ from extremely pretty girls. And it was a bit of a surprise and it felt really nice and I think it encouraged me to do a shot better. That’s always encouraging.” Well, the adorable video is going viral again on social media and it is surely worth a watch.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor proposed on sets of Bhoothnath Returns, not by Alia Bhatt:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia and Ranbir on the big screen in Brahmastra. The duo has been spotted several times together at events and their photos end up going viral on social media. In Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in playing Isha and Shiva and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukjeri and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

