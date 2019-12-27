Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan danced their way into our hearts on Christmas

As Salman Khan turns a year older today, we dig into the archives and bring forth the cutest dance video of the Dabangg 3 star with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan on the occasion of Christmas last year. Check it out.

is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood whose fan following spans across the globe. Being the most Dabangg actor in Bollywood, Salman has managed to make a special place in people’s hearts. However, the best and most loved traits about Salman that leaves fans in awe is his love for his family and mostly for brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. When Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail come together, they are a riot and there is not a single sad soul in the room.

Be it for Kapil Sharma’s show or for film promotions, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail have always had each other’s back like no one else and have always given us brotherhood goals. On Salman’s 54th birthday, as our Flashback Friday, we take you back to last year’s Christmas party where Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail danced their way into our hearts as they took the stage together. A video that was shared by Salman’s stylist, Ashley Rebello, Salman can be seen grooving with his brothers in a cool way.

The three Khans can be seen dancing like no one’s watching and that is what made the video go viral. While fans of Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail root for the three brothers to be seen in a film together, this video is surely a heartwarming treat that is best to be revisited on Dabangg 3’s superstar’s birthday.

Check it out:

While there are several occasions and moments that Salman has spent over the years with his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz, this cute video of the trio dancing together is extremely endearing. Since morning, wishes have been pouring in for Salman on social media. Last night, Sohail Khan hosted Salman’s birthday bash at his house where , , , Saiee Manjrekar and others were present. Today, Salman also got the best gift from sister Arpita Khan Sharma as she delivered her baby girl on the Dabangg 3 star’s birthday.

