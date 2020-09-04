Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan made Karisma Kapoor laugh in between shots; Actress recalls fun moments

Karisma Kapoor won the internet with her latest Flashback Friday post featuring Salman Khan. She recalled how the superstar and she shared a light moment on sets of a film and urged everyone to guess the movie.

Actress Karisma Kapoor and have done several films together and their iconic pairing enjoyed a massive fan following back in the days. Films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Chal Mere Bhai, Andaz Apna Apna and more, featured the hit Jodi of Salman and Karisma and fans loved their chemistry. Even now, fans would love to relive those moments and it looks like Karisma too was in a nostalgic mood on Friday as she shared the still from one of her films with Salman and challenged the internet to guess the film.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma treated fans with a perfect Flashback Friday treat as she dropped a still from her film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge with Salman. Not just this, the cute story behind the scene left the internet impressed. Karisma shared that back in the days when she and Salman were shooting in Mauritius for the film and the song, the sun was setting and they had to get the shot right before that. However, she revealed that Salman was in a fun mood.

Karisma shared that Salman would just keep making everyone laugh in between shots and it created a fun atmosphere back then on the set. The actress urged everyone to guess the film and many rose to the occasion. One of them was who didn’t just guess the film but also wrote the lines of the song. She commented, “Pyaar dilo ka mela hai ..... Dhadke dil baar baar.”

Take a look at Karisma and Salman’s photo:

Meanwhile, several fans of Karisma and Salman recalled how their pairing delivered several hits in the past. They together were fashion icons and made many trends a rage. During the filming of the song from Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Karisma and Salman made twinning outfits a rage. Not just this, Karisma also flaunted shimmery tattoos in the song and fans loved every bit of her style. Wouldn’t it be fun to see Salman and Karisma recreate their magic on the screen soon?

What do you think? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma pose for a family pic during Ganeshotsav but Taimur’s expression steals the show

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×