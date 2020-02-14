Flashback Friday: When Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan revealed the REAL REASON behind his failed relations

As Salman Khan’s wedding rumours continue to be rife, we have finally got the answer to why the Dabangg star is single so far.

When is getting married? This is one of the most frequently discussed questions in Bollywood. The superstar has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry and his fans are yearning to see him tie the knot soon. Interestingly, during his years in the industry, Salman has been linked with several actresses including Aishwarya Rai, , Sangeeta Bijlani and many more. However, the superstar couldn’t manage to reach a point of tying a knot with anyone of them.

Needless to say, his love life still continues to intrigue his fans and leaving them wondering the reason behind his failed relationship. But not many people are aware of the fact, that Salman’s father Salim Khan had revealed why Salman ends being single every time. It happened during Salman’s appearance on Farah Khan’s chat show Tere Mere Beach Mein in 2009. During the show, a video was played wherein Salim revealed that Salman often tries finding his mother in her ladies failing which his relationships fall apart.

“Love to hota hai kisi star se, kisi heroine se jiske saath me kaam karte hai, proximity hoti hai, milna julna hota hai. Magar fir baad me uske andar apni maa talaash karta hai jo milti nahi hai. Uski wajah se problem hote hain. Toh uski zindagi ke jo saare problems hain wo isi wajah se ho rahe hain,” the veteran screenwriter was quoted saying.

Well, looks like Salman’s is a true blue mumma’s boy. Now it will be interesting to see if he will find his perfect lady anytime soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after basking in the success of Dabangg 3, Salman is working on Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cop drama will mark Salman’s third collaboration with Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Also starring and Randeep Hooda in the lead, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is expected to hit the screens in May this year.

Credits :Youtube Zoom TV

