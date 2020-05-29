Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan said he considers himself privileged to have worked with Anushka Sharma

When Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan on her 10th anniversary as an actor and a day before the release of Zero.

made her acting debut opposite in the highly successful romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the year 2008. In the year 2012, Anushka once again collaborated with SRK in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie also starring was directed by Yash Chopra. In the year 2017, Sharma for the third time collaborated with Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The movie which was directed by Imtiaz Ali failed to perform well at the box office. A year later, in 2018, Anushka once again collaborated with Shah Rukh as well as Katrina in Zero.

Shah Rukh and Anushka share a great rapport with each other. A day before the release of Zero and on the actress's 10th work anniversary, Anushka had penned a sweet note for SRK. Sharing some stills from the movie she has worked so far with Khan, Anushka wrote, "Zero is a beautiful coincidence for me. I realised this very recently and I had to put it out. I started my career with you Shah Rukh and its really beautiful that on my 10th anniversary as an actor, we are releasing our fourth film together." "Zero is a labour of love for Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma and Shah Rukh and it is incredible that they have dared to dream, dared to think that they can create something so spectacularly new."

She added, "It is one of my most challenging roles and thank you Anand L. Rai for believing in me, for letting me create Aafia on screen. She is an embodiment of strength, happiness, resolve and love and I am so proud to present this incredible person to you. I wish this world had more people like Aafia." "Coming back to our fourth film together Shah Rukh - I would like to say that you are the most giving actor that I have worked with. It is strange and beautiful that I have done some of my most challenging works with you. In the journey of our four films, I have seen myself grow and I have seen you being there and showing the same enthusiasm and support for me to shine. Lots of love for Zero to you, Aanand sir, Katrina and the entire team of Zero who has made a dream turn into a beautiful reality."

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

As soon as Anushka posted this heartfelt note, her co-star Shah Rukh replied, "My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u. https://t.co/wJwUxeaRK8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2018

For the uninitiated, Zero directed by Aanand L. Rai was jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment's . The movie went through numerous title changes before arriving at the final title in early 2018. It was released on 21 December 2018 and received mixed reviews from critics. Post Zero, both King Khan and Sharma have not signed up any film yet but Katrina was seen in Bharat opposite .

