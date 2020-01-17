Flashback Friday: When Urmila Matondkar stated that casting couch exists only in magazines and for the media

In this week's Flashback Friday edition, we look back at Urmila Matondkar's 1997 Stardust interview where the actress spoke openly about her views surrounding casting couch in Bollywood as well as being a sex-symbol thanks to Rangeela (1995).

An unconventional heroine who rose to fame in the late 90s was Urmila Matondkar. In 1995, we saw Urmila shine in her most iconic role to date; Mili Joshi in Rangeela, opposite and Jackie Shroff. Subsequently, the actress became a sex-symbol for her gorgeous looks and carefree attitude. But what was Matondkar's perception, at the ripe age of just 21, on being a sex-symbol so young? In this week's Pinkvilla's Flashback Friday edition, we recount Urmila's Stardust interview from 1997 to find out.

"Media, I feel has overhyped this sex-symbol tag as far as I'm concerned. I, personally, don't consider myself a sex-symbol. I don't take the tag seriously, I'm quite indifferent to it," Urmila shared with Stardust. Furthermore, the actress shared that she felt Zeenat Aman was the perfect example of a sex-symbol and that it's not easy to be one. Quoting Fantastic Voyage (1996) star Raquel Welch, Urmila added the people are not sympathetic towards a sex-symbol and that just having a good body does not make you a sex-symbol. "Sensuality is a part of you, it can't be the whole being. I just feel these tags that we actors are often labeled with restricts us. It's not right."

Furthermore, when asked about casting couch in Bollywood, Urmila had a firm stance as she defended, "I think this casting couch exists only in magazines and for the media. I don't think it exists." Furthermore, she stated that filmmaking is not a joke and that so much money and effort is involved in it. "How can anybody waste so much time on something so frivolous," Matondkar retorted.

