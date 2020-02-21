Flashback Friday: When Vicky Kaushal couldn’t take his eyes off Hrithik Roshan during their first meeting

As Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, here is a golden picture from his album of memories wherein he met his inspiration Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the actors in Bollywood who doesn’t need any introduction now. The actor has carved a niche for himself with his dedication, hard work and acting prowess and is known to win hearts with his versatility. While Vicky enjoys a massive fan following at the moment, he too had his fanboy moments as well. And in the Flashback Friday segment, we will take you down the memory lane to one such moment, wherein Vicky met his inspiration during his childhood.

This happened on the sets of Hrithik’s 2000 release Fiza. Sharing the picture of his first meeting with Duggu, Vicky recalled how he was one of the crazy fans of the superstar post the blockbuster success of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. And while the Manmarziyaan actor was ecstatic about meeting Hrithik back then, he practised a dance on Hrithik’s song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena' for three days before the big meet. Wondering why? Talking about the same, Vicky stated, “Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed.”

Recalling the moment of meeting Hrithik, one could not help but imagine the twinkle in Vicky’s eyes as he mentioned how he couldn’t take his eyes off the Super 30 star back then. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star called Hrithik ‘the sweetest person ever’ and wrote, “For me, he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s golden memories with Hrithik Roshan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror drama Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead, the movie has opened in the theatres today and is facing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Credits :Instagram

Read More