Flashback: When Asha Parekh got talking about marriage and why she rejected suitors: They were so fussy

Veteran actress and 60s superstar Asha Parekh is a force to reckon with because back in the day, when women, in order to comply by the societal norms, were getting married, Asha Parekh, unapologetically, rejected suitors. And while looking for the perfect Flashback story, we thought that there could be nothing better than the story of Asha Parekh talking about marriage and kids. Yes, we got our hands on an old interview wherein the veteran actress opened up about marriage and why she never felt the need to tie the knot only to please the age old societal norms. Now, the 77-year-old legendary actress, Asha Parekh, who dominated the silver screen through the 70s, and continues to be an inspiration for many, got talking about marriage as she said that she was never petrified about the idea of being alone at the old age.

In an interview with a magazine, Asha Parekh recounted that when she went out to meet potential husbands, she used to be completely put off by the whole idea of marriage. Asha Parekh reveals that the boys she met were fussy as they’d take longer to get ready than she did and they would keep preening in the mirror. “The narcissism was repulsive. I know it seems silly but these little things really nettled me,” shared the actress. Moreover, this Mere Sanam actress got talking about her heroes on screen and how they used to get an earful from their girlfriends. Talking about Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna, Asha Ji said that during outstation shootings, instead of being in bed at night, her heroes used to be gallivanting and making merry at night and this is something, which she didn’t approve of and also, the fact that she couldn’t tolerate somebody dictating terms to her.

So now, unlike other women of her age, marriage was never her sole aim in life, but Asha Parekh’s only regret in life is not being able to adopt a child, as the actress, by self admission, loves children. Talking about the same, Asha Parekh said that back in the day, she did come across a child that triggered a maternal instinct in her, however, since the child was suffering from some birth defects, the doctors refused to let her adopt him/her. On prodding further, Asha Parekh said that the doctors asked her to select another child, however, her love for this child was so pure and unrelenting that she was hell bent on adopting only him. Later, since Asha’s mother suffered a stroke, which is why she got occupied with looking after her mother. “I was very attached to mum and the very notion of having another being to care for besides her then seemed inconceivable,” shared the veteran actress.

