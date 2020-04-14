Flashback: When Madhuri Dixit decided to stop working with Anil Kapoor for THIS reason

Madhuri Dixit had once decided not to work with Anil Kapoor for a particular reason. Read on for further details about the same.

and Anil Kapoor are still considered valuable gems of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have appeared in multiple hit films together. However, do you know that there was a time when the Dhak Dhak girl decided not to work with Anil anymore? Yes, that’s right. Well, we all know that they have appeared in the 2019 film Total Dhamaal together after a long period. But what we are talking about dates back to the 90s era when the two actors were at the peak of their careers.

It so happened that Anil Kapoor was accredited with the success of Madhuri Dixit at that time and the duo were considered a hit Jodi thereby giving multiple blockbuster films. However, there were also rumors that the on-screen Jodi had gradually started becoming a real-life Jodi thereby raising eyebrows of the gossip mongers. If media reports were to be believed, the two of them also began spending too much time with each other on the sets of their films. However, everything came to a halt one fine day.

It so happened that Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita visited him on the sets of one of his films along with their children. The actor began interacting with them thereafter exactly when Madhuri was passing by from that spot. The Aaja Nachle actress saw Anil with his family and then made a huge decision that day itself. She decided not to star in any more films alongside Anil Kapoor to maintain distance from him. The actress also admitted the same in one of her interviews that she will never do something that will bring harm upon Anil Kapoor’s family members.

This is the reason why Madhuri Dixit stopped working with Anil Kapoor despite giving multiple hits with him. As mentioned above, the two of them reunited after a very long time in the movie Total Dhamaal co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. It was co-produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Indra Kumar. The comedy drama marked the collaboration of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after 17 years. That’s a really long time, right? For the unversed, the two of them were last seen in the 2000 film Pukar which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is known for its interesting storyline, impressive star cast, mesmerizing songs and beautiful locations.

We definitely cannot forget Madhui Dixit’s amazing dance moves in the song Kay Sera Sera from this very film. On the personal front, the beautiful actress tied the knot with Sriram Madhav Nene, a California based surgeon in 1999. They are now the doting parents of two children, Arin and Ryan. She took a long hiatus from films in 2002 only to make a comeback with a bang in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. Coming back to the main topic, we need to mention here that Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor share a good rapport even now.

Anil Kapoor has even revealed in one of his interviews that he used to cover up for his dear friend Madhuri whenever she wanted to come in to the film sets either early or late. The actors did this by asking the directors and producers to either prepone or delay the shoots for the films. On the work front, Anil was last seen in the film Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. He portrayed the role of a cop in the action thriller that has been directed by Mohit Suri. Anil is now gearing up for another project which is ’s Takht.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit, she was last seen in the film Kalank co-starring Sanjay Dutt, , , Aditya Roy Kapur and in the lead roles. Although the actress was lauded for her stellar performance, the film could not do well at the box office. Madhuri has also served as the judge in multiple reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Deewane and So You Think You Can Dance. The stunning beauty is yet to announce her upcoming project yet.

