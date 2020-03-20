Flashback: When Shahid Kapoor irked Karisma Kapoor after making her do 15 retakes during Dil To Pagal Hai

As a newbie, the Padmaavat actor featured as a background dancer in the blockbuster film, Dil To Pagal Hai alongside Karisma Kapoor.

The Udta Punjab star started his career as a background dancer. Yes, this may come as a surprise to many, but it is indeed true. The Kabir Singh actor started training as a dancer with a well-known choreographer. As a newbie, the Padmaavat actor featured as a background dancer in the blockbuster hit film, Dil To Pagal Hai. As per reports, the Kaminey star made mistakes while shooting the chartbuster called Le Gai Le Gai. The Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor reportedly said that he was a little offbeat which resulted in Karisma giving 15 retakes for the song. Shahid Kapoor who will next feature in the film called Jersey, also admitted that he had irked Karisma Kapoor so much that she turned around and asked who is it that is making the mistake.

Shahid Kapoor reportedly said that he hid behind another dancer, and ended up denying that he was not the one who is making the mistakes. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has newly joined his dance classes and he became a part of the background dancers who would perform along with the gorgeous actress Karisma Kapoor. Shahid further adds that after his stint in Dil To Pagal Hai, he also performed as a background dancer in the Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna starrer Taal.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shahid Kapoor can be seen alongside Aishwarya Rai in the song, Kahi Aag Lage. The fans and audience members who love Shahid Kapoor's performances in films were pleasantly surprised when he revealed about the incident that happened on the sets of , , and Karisma Kapoor starrer.

