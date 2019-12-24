Gurmeet Choudhary and wifey Debina Bonnerjee bid Goodbye to 2019 with enthralling 'Throwback' vacay pictures

Popular TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary bid Goodbye to 2019 in the most unique way. The actress shared some enchanting 'Throwback' vacay pictures with her hubby to welcome 2020. Take a look.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world. The Ram and Sita jodi, has redefined the meaning of love and romance for many. The duo gained attention when played the protagonists in popular show Ramayan. Their on-screen storm created such a stir among viewers that they wished to see them together in real life too. Well, audiences wish did come true as these co-stars turned into a real life couple by exchanging wedding vows in February 2011.

Even after spending 8 years together as husband and wife, the couple still is madly-in-love with each other. Rather, their love escalates further with each passing day. Their journey of being just co-stars to becoming soulmates has been a good one and has given goals to many. The couple has never shied away from sharing their cute and romantic moments with fans on social media. And yesterday was no different. As the year comes to an end, the couple decided to bid goodbye with some tempting throwback pictures from their happy-happy vacation.

Sharing an exotic and romantic picture from their vacation on Instagram, Debina thanked fans to stay strong with the couple in their good and bad times. She wrote, "With just a few days left of 2019.. so many goods and bads . And we faced it all together.. including all of you who are reading this.. a big thank you." In the picture Gurmeet and Debina are seen chilling by the pool in their trendy vacay attire. It surely gives us major vacation vibes and we can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

Take a look at some of their captivating pictures here:

Aren't Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee one of the most sizzling couples of Telly town? What are your thoughts on their chemistry? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

