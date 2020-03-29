How Aamir Khan's divorce with first wife lead to Juhi Chawla talking to him post a fight that lasted 7 years

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla had a fight back in the day when they were shooting for Ishq but do you know how and when did they go back to being friends? Well, here is what happened.

and Juhi Chawla have been one of the favourite Bollywood couples we have ever had and time and again, these two have managed to set our hearts soaring high with their chemistry on screen. We all know that the two have been the best of friends and in fact, they continue to be so. But everyone has fights, isn't it? Well, Aamir and Juhi too, had gotten into a fight back when they were shooting for Ishq and it sure did not go down very well.

It was in an interview that Aamir went on to speak about the fight and revealed how they got into a fight over a little thing and it escalated so much that they stopped talking. The fight became so big that Aamir used to sit at a distance of 50 feet from Juhi and he did not even use to greet her. He also added how they used to talk just work and that this went on for 7 long years. And now, if you are wondering how and when did they solve their fight, well, it was during Aamir's divorce with first wife Reena that they got talking because Juhi knew the couple and in fact, she also made an attempt to sort things out between the two. In the same interview, Aamir also expressed his gratitude towards Juhi for being with him in that difficult time.

On the work front, Aamir will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the film, in fact, is indeed one of the most awaited ones for the time to come. Aamir's first look from the movie left everyone mighty impressed and soon enough, Bebo's look followed which of course, had fans gushing just as much.

