How Rekha persevered 'national vamp' tag after her husband Mukesh Aggarwal committed suicide & came out strong

After her husband, Mukesh Aggarwal committed suicide, Rekha was ostracised from the Bollywood community with Anupam Kher even giving her the 'national vamp' tag. However, Rekha was able to stand her ground and rise from the ashes, stronger than she's ever been.

It was in 1990 when was told by her close friend about a Delhi businessman named Mukesh Aggarwal and how he was interested in her while being a big fan of the actress. After taking Mukesh's number, the pair connected and fell in love. Within a month of getting to know each other, Mukesh travelled to Mumbai and proposed the actress. After their wedding, the couple headed to London for their honeymoon. However, Rekha soon found out about Mukesh suffering from chronic depression and his erratic behaviour became too difficult for Rekha to endure.

It was suggested that Mukesh was undergoing tough times due to his failing business while also being insecure about Rekha's Bollywood career. Within a few months of their marriage, it was being reported that they were heading for a divorce. After several failed attempts, Mukesh committed suicide on October 2, 1990. While Mukesh's suicide note mentioned that he didn't blame anyone, the business used Rekha's dupatta to hang himself. Without knowing the true story or trying to get Rekha's reasoning, Bollywood shunned the actress blaming her for Mukesh committing suicide. Posters for Rekha and Jeetendra's movie Sheshnaag saw the actress's face marred with black ink.

According to India Today, Mukesh's brother Anil had reportedly said, "My brother loved Rekha truly. For him, love was a do or die attempt. He could not tolerate what Rekha was doing to him. Now what does she want, does she want our money?"

"She's become the national vamp. Professionally and personally, I think it's curtains for her. I mean I don't know how will I react to her if I come face to face with her," Anupam Kher had said. However, the vilest of words came from Subhash Ghai in Yasser Usman's revealing book Rekha: The Untold Story. Calling Rekha a blot on the face of the film industry which was difficult to wash away easily, Subhash believed that any respectable family will now think twice before accepting any actress as their "bahu." Moreover, Ghai stated that it would be tough professionally for Rekha as no conscientious director will work with her ever again. "How will the audience accept her as Bharat ki nari or insaf ki devi?," the filmmaker asked.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rekha says standing next to Amitabh Bachchan's photo is like being in 'danger zone'

"Woh daayan mere bete ko kha gayi. Bhagwan use kabhi maaf nahi karega," were Mukesh's mother's words. With the entire world against her, you would assume that it would lead to Rekha's downfall. However, the actress did not speak out publicly about the allegations put forward and instead focused on her work and rose from the ashes with Phool Bane Angaray, as a fierce lady cop. Eventually, her roles became lesser but the actress gained the reputation of being a strong-willed independent woman, who is extremely accepted and respected with affection and grace by the Bollywood industry.

This just goes to show what a woman Rekha was, is and always will be!

Read More