Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares an UNSEEN video of the actor enjoying a plate of pani puris

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has recently shared an unseen throwback video of the late actor on Instagram. The Angrezi Medium star passed away on April 29, 2020.

There is no denying the fact that no one can fill the void of late Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood film industry. The legendary actor will always be remembered for his huge contribution to the world of entertainment. Irrfan Khan passed away on 29th April 2020 after succumbing to colon infection. He leaves behind his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. As we speak of this, Babil Khan has shared an unseen video of his late father on Instagram.

The throwback video shows the Angrezi Medium actor enjoying some pani puris while a few other people have some conversation in the background. Irrfan is seen wearing a casual black and white shirt while donning a black hat. The actor’s priceless expressions in the video will make every one of us miss him even more. Here’s what Babil writes about the video in his post, “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”

Check out the video below:

Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone in the Bollywood film industry as well as the nation bereaved. He had been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. Bollywood lost yet another legendary actor, on 30th April 2020 leaving everyone grief-stricken about the same. Almost every member belonging to the film fraternity and other fields of entertainment have expressed shock and offered their condolences over the demise of the two actors.

