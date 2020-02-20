Jiah Khan Birth Anniversary: When the young starlet was dropped from multiple films, her troubled life & more

Today, on Jiah's birth anniversary we take a look at the starlet's troubled life and why she was dropped from multiple films which she eventually found out through the press.

It has been seven years since the talented and young actress Jiah Khan committed suicide. The controversial case only got murkier by the day with actor Sooraj Pancholi at the centre of it. Today, on Jiah's birth anniversary we take a look at the starlet's troubled life and why she was dropped from multiple films which she eventually found out through the press. Did you know Jiah was as young as 16 when she landed her first film? Yes, much before Jiah made her debut in the much talked about film Nishabd, the actress was considered for the role of Mukesh Bhatt’s Tumsa Nahin Dekha.

However, it did not turn out to be in her favour as with mutual consent the role was considered too mature for her. The part eventually went to Dia Mirza who starred in the film opposite Emraan Hashmi back in 2004. It was only three years later that Jiah made her debut with Ram Gopal Verma's Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Jiah definitely created a noise for her role then. She was also nominated for Filmfare Best Female Debut but lost out to .

Jiah, who came from a British-American descent, was doing well as she landed her second film immediately in the next year. Another big ticket film was in Jiah's kitty as she landed a role opposite in Ghajini. Jiah then went on to star in Housefull in 2010 but witnessed a slump in work soon after.

A big shocker was when Jiah was reportedly cast for Chance Pe Dance opposite . However, it was short lived as she was dropped from the project out of the blue. The actress reportedly got to know about the same through the press and there was enough banter that Jiah's over-friendly messages to Shahid were one of the many reasons. "I've just sent him a couple of formal messages saying how much I'm looking forward to working with him. Is that wrong?" Jiah had said back then. The film eventually starred Shahid Kapoor and Genelia D'souza.

It is widely reported that Jiah slipped into depression in the next few years as she did not get a lot of offers. The actress, who once had a promising career ahead of her, committed suicide on 3 June, 2013, in Mumbai's Juhu. However, her mum claimed that Jiah had been murdered by her the boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The case has not yet been settled.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More