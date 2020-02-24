Kamal Haasan REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan's pay cheque for Hey Ram was only a wristwatch

Shah Rukh Khan starred opposite the south giant and Rani Mukherjee in this period drama. But did you know what was King Khan's pay cheque for the film?

began his career with a humble television serial titled Fauji back in 1989. He slowly then began his journey in Bollywood when he made his debut in 1992. By the end of the decade, Shah Rukh Khan was on the rise and also one of the most well known stars in the industry with female fans all over. By 2000, SRK had starred in some notable films and then came Kamal Haasan starrer 'Hey Ram'. SRK starred opposite the south giant and Rani Mukherjee in this period drama which clocked 20 years a few days ago. But did you know what was King Khan's pay cheque for the film?

In a throwback interview with Colors Cineplex, Kamal Haasan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan never bothered about his remuneration. Speaking about the same, Kamal Haasan said, "Nobody will believe it, they will think it is a story. It is not going to happen in future. They SRK is a businessman.. so am I. But the fact is.. he knew the budget of Hey Ram. He just wanted to be a part of it."

Haasan further revealed, "A lot of times in interviews he said I just want to be a part of the film. All that he said..They say all these things to please each other. But he (SRK) actually did it. When the budget ran over, he did not even ask for his remuneration. And I keep telling him.. he says, "Woh rehne do." He did the film for a wrist watch."

