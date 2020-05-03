Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's throwback pictures will brighten up your Sunday mood amid lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor give major sibling goals in these throwback pictures leaving fans in awe of them.

Everyone knows that childhood is the best part of our lives, the one where we are all carefree, a little notorious, and all things happy all the time. A time when we have fun with our siblings, fight, play games and much more. No matter how old we get, our childhood days are always the most memorable ones. Talking about childhood days, today we came across a few childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters- Kareena and Karisma. Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor have both aged like fine wine and every time they step out, they have fans gushing over them.

The sisters share a great bond with each other and their photos are proof of it. Bebo and Lolo have made fans in awe of them with these stunning monochrome pictures and a colourful photo as well while posing with their mom Babita. While the first two pictures were taken from the same place, it looks like the third picture was taken during a photoshoot of Karisma for her film or magazine. In the first two photos, Kareena looks adorable donning a white top with shoulder-length hair with a hairband on her head. On the other hand, Lolo looks gorgeous wearing a sweatshirt with her hair tied on one-side. The sisters look too cute making fans go gaga over their cute smile.

In the third picture, Karisma looks all decked up donning a golden crop top with a red jacket and flaunting her curls, while Bebo looks lovely donning a white and maroon coloured top as she stands in between Babita and Karisma. Karisma, Kareena and Babita look charming as they flaunt their smile while posing for the camera. The Kapoor sisters leave no stone unturned while shelling out major sibling goals.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrzi Medium and the actress was gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring , however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry. On the other hand, Karisma was last seen in ZEE5's series Mentalhood.

