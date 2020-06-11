Kareena Kapoor Khan was questioned for marrying Saif Ali Khan despite being a divorcee with two children

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan last season, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about how she was warned about marrying Saif Ali Khan, but she wanted to see what happens.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been one to speak up for whatever she feels and she has always maintained this no-nonsense attitude. And well, something that has received quite the amount of attention since forever is how Kareena decided to marry , a divorcee, who has two kids. What also added to a lot of conversation and question back when she took the decision was how she was doing extremely well in terms of her career and hence, she was rather warned against it.

None the less, it was during her appearance on Koffee With Karan that Kareena spoke about how she is glad that people now talk more about love. However, she recalled how back when she wanted to marry, everyone was like, "He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this? They were like, ‘Your career will be over. And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens."

Well, Kareena has always managed to set a trend, and she does so not just with her fashion choices, but also the bold choices she makes, and of course, for totally owning her career. It was during the same interview, where was also present, that she went on to highlight how Kareena had also carried off her pregnancy in a way that was unheard of in India, and in fact, she will take a lead our of her book during her own pregnancy. “Not just that, how fabulous she was and how she did the things that she does. I mean, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, See, now, that’s what I am also going to do," she said.

