Katrina Kaif remembers how she was 'reminded of love' when she saw Anushka & Virat Kohli's wedding picture

and were last seen with in their film Zero, but the talented actresses have often given us BFF goals. Their film may have tanked massively at the box office, but Katrina and Anushka are great friends and we got a close look at it when they appeared on 's Koffee With Karan. Today, we stumbled on their press conference from the trailer release of Zero and we could not help but take note of their budding friendship.

In the video from 2018, SRK, Anushka and Katrina can be seen answering questions from the media when King Khan was quizzed about the wedding season in Bollywood. For the unversed, 2018 was a massive wedding season for Bollywood as Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand got hitched. Shah Rukh was asked about his opinions on these weddings and his answer sent the entire room into splits including Anushka and Katrina.

And while it was all fun and games, Katrina revealed that she was 'reminded of love' when she first saw Anushka and Virat Kohli's wedding photo. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, set the ball rolling for many other celebs to tie the knot in the following year.

Speaking abou the same, Katrina revealed, "Anushka's wedding was so beautifully and classy that it re-inspired us to be in love all again." She further added, "I remember when I saw that picture (Anushka and Virat's first wedding photo) I got all sentimental. And I was like 'wow, that's so nice'. And I know everyone felt that way because there was so much beauty in that one picture. Everyone who looked at it was reminded of love again.. you know.. in that moment."

To this, SRK hilariously added, "You're right. Even I felt it. Jab maine dekha maine bhi kaha.. Virat Kohli se meri shaadi honi chahiye thi."

Check out the super fun video of SRK, Anushka and Katrina below:

