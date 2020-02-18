Meenakshi Seshadri's controversial relationship with Kumar Sanu, her life in US and where she is now

Throwback Tuesday: The stunning actress gave many hits and quit Bollywood in the late '90s. But did you know the major reason for this talented star's exit was Kumar Sanu?

Yesteryear actress Meenakshi Seshadri lit up the silver screen multiple times during the '80s and 90's but it was her personal life that raked up more interest and made headlines. The stunning actress gave many hits and quit Bollywood in the late '90s. But did you know the major reason for this talented star's exit was Kumar Sanu? Yes, the hit singer and Meenakshi were reportedly in an affair when Sanu was still married to Rita Bhattacharya.

For the unversed, Meenakshi was one of the leading actors of the time and Sanu was smitten by her beauty. It is widely reported that the singer fell in love with Meenakshi the minute he saw her. The 'Damini' actress maintains a low-key profile and does not speak to the media anymore. But just to recap, after Sanu fell in love with Meenakshi, the actress opposed since he was married but eventually the two began dating.

Kumar Sanu and Meenakshi tried to keep their relationship under wraps but after three years media reports gave Sanu's wife a whiff that something was not right. Sanu then came clean and it resulted into a explosion with Rita divorcing Kumar Sanu. Not just that, but his secretary's interview to a tabloid blew up things even more. The singer's secretary had said back then, "'Kumar has many ‘girlfriends’ and for now, he is dating the popular actress Meenakshi Seshadri.''

Any guesses who this is? I didn't recognise her for a moment. What a lovely surprise. Name in 30 mins no hints. pic.twitter.com/RbYfF1l7Wx — (@chintskap) June 30, 2015

Things not only got ugly with Kumar Sanu and his wife Rita, but Meenakshi and Sanu's relationship also suffered simultaneously. The two called it quits soon after and the actress married investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. Meenakshi personal life suffered massively and the actress soon left India for the US.

Where is Meenakshi Seshadri now?

The 'Ghayal' star moved to the US for good and was reported to have settled in Texas. She visits India a few times and we got a glimpse of the same when actor Rishi Kapoor had shared a picture with her in 2015. It was also reported that the actress, who was an Indian classical dancer, had started her own dance classes in the US named 'Cherish'. She is also a doting mum to two children. However, according to fan blogs, Meenakshi moved to Washington DC after spending a considerable time of her married life in Texas as of 2014. She did not restart her dance school and continues to live with her husband.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu married a second time and has two daughters who have made London their base.

