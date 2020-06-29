Monday Memories: When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra shoot in Bulgaria got an unlikely visitor

Today, we decided to go back in time, and look back on some happy memories from the sets of Brahmastra while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were shooting for the film in 2018 in Bulgaria.

The year 2020 was set to be an action-packed year for the box office in terms of movie releases. Apart from young and new stars showcasing their talent, the industry's leading actors were set to take their audiences by surprise with masala entertainers and content-driven films. From 's '83 to 's Laal Singh Chaddha, the film release calendar was choc-a-block until the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a screeching halt. One of the many films to release this year was Amitabh Bachchan, and starrer Brahmastra.

For the unversed, the Ayan Mukerji directorial was set to release in 2019, but after multiple delays, was slated for a December 2020 release. Brahmastra, which is an action fantasy film and probably the first in a trilogy series, has been extensively shot in London, Bulgaria, Varanasi, Scotland, Manali and Mumbai. The filming began in Bulgaria back in 2018 and loads of pictures from all the shoot locations have flooded the Internet.

Today, we decided to go back in time, and look back on some happy memories from the sets of Brahmastra. Turns out, during the shoot of the film in Bulgaria, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a special and unlikely visitor. While shooting in Sofia, Bulgaria, President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife had dropped by the sets.

Yes, you heard that right. The President had also taken to Twitter to share some photos. Along with Kovind, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev also accompanied him and the two mingled with the Indian and Bulgarian crew working on the film. The visit took place as Kovind was on an eight-day three-nation visit to Europe to continue India’s high-level engagements with European countries.

In the photos, Ranbir can be seen welcoming the dignitaries. Not just that, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia can also be seen chatting about the film with them. The photos were shared on the official Twitter handle of President of India. “#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries,” read the caption of the photos.

#PresidentKovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries pic.twitter.com/8ApZq1gEJA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2018

Brahmastra has made headlines for various reasons since the shooting of the film commenced. While the constant delay in release is one, the other has been Alia and Ranbir's first time onscreen pairing. The real-life couple will coming together for the first time in Brahmastra and fans have been quite excited about the same since the movie was announced.

While their photos have been all the rage on social media, Alia and Ranbir's dance shoot from their Varanasi schedule went viral on the Internet. Fans and locals not only flocked to see the stars in action but also their videos and pictures garnered attention on Twitter and Instagram. In one of the many videos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen shaking a leg together with background dancers in the leaked video from the sets.

These videos left to a massive buzz. Brahmastra also stars south superstar Nagarjuna and actress in pivotal roles. The character details of the actors have been kept under wraps, but rumour has it that the makers may give a sneak peek into the characters sometime around August 2020. Well, we cannot wait to see how Ayan Mukerji surprises us.

