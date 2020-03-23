Monday Memories: When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's singing video put all fan wars to rest; Watch

We stumbled upon a video that shows SRK and Salman Khan merrily singing 'Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya' as they jam together. Check out the video below.

The Khan's of Bollywood are in a league of their own. While and are known to churn out blockbuster hits, is known for his on point films which also rake in a massive business. With this stardom and crazy fan following, the trio have also been a part of infamous controversies and fights that have garnered serious attention under the public eye. One of them was an ugly altercation between SRK and Salman back in the day.

While Bollywood fans are aware about SRK and Salman not getting along since the '90s and the early aughts, the two stars have had strong fan bases. Today, these die-hard fans have spilled on to social media and things are much calmer. From Salman creating a ruckus on SRK's film set because of his ex-girlfriend to having a full-blown fight in 2008, the superstars have seen it all.

However, they put their past to rest when they hugged it out and patched up at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party in 2013. Since then there have been lot of cordial moments between the two stars and the actors have also shared loads of memorable moments. For instance, this video that we stumbled upon shows the two stars merrily singing 'Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya'. SRK and Salman are all smiles as they jam together and it indeed is a fun sight to see the two actors together.

Check out the video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan singing together below:

So forget about the fan wars and watch this! If this isn't bromance than I don't know what is. Ab hogayi boli band? Credit: @srk_k_loverz_#SRK #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/guN7jpWlc3 — Monica (@nasheeliaankhen) March 18, 2020

